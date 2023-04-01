Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the February 28th total of 116,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Citizens & Northern Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CZNC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,189. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $332.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Citizens & Northern has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com cut Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 66.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 35.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens & Northern

(Get Rating)

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company. engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.