Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Sells $268,840.00 in Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $268,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,957.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Clean Harbors Stock Up 2.7 %
CLH opened at $142.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.48. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $144.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.11.
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
