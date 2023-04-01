CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Short Interest Up 19.3% in March

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 2,759.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CleanSpark stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,275,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,071. CleanSpark has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $13.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $216.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 3.92.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.18. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 82.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $27.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CleanSpark, Inc is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

