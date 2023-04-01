Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Lowers Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,619,000 after buying an additional 98,176 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,596,000 after buying an additional 450,586 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ASML by 3.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 901,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,050,000 after buying an additional 28,411 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 792,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $680.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $647.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.28. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $714.62.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

