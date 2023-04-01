Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 3,002 Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWY. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

KBWY stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $236.18 million, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.139 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.