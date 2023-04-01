Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 1,430 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,311 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

