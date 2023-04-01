Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Clipper Realty Stock Performance

CLPR stock remained flat at $5.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,287. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. Clipper Realty has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

Clipper Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is -108.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clipper Realty

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Clipper Realty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 216.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 113.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

