Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Codan Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CODAF remained flat at C$3.52 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.64. Codan has a 52-week low of C$2.65 and a 52-week high of C$5.66.
About Codan
