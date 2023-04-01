Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

CTSH traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.59. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $92.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

