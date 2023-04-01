Coin98 (C98) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $59.22 million and $44.91 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000960 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009549 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018546 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.