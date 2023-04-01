Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.35

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.35 and traded as high as $37.21. Columbus McKinnon shares last traded at $36.35, with a volume of 74,594 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,309,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,402 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 647.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 240,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 208,620 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth $4,663,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 734.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,139,000 after buying an additional 74,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

