Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $393,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.1% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,111,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Shares of BABA traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.18. 28,382,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,057,052. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.97. The company has a market cap of $270.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

