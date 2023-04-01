Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases New Stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 595,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,000. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions makes up 2.1% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,426 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,932,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,247,000 after buying an additional 841,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,530,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,507,000 after buying an additional 413,728 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 16.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,327,000 after buying an additional 699,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,180,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,934,000 after buying an additional 66,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

ZWS stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 881,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $36.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $33,411.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,573 shares of company stock valued at $633,483 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZWS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.