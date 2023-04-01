Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Up 24.9% in March

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the February 28th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €20.00 ($21.51) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. 410,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,841. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.73. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $17.73.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Featured Articles

