Comparing Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) & City (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

City has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares City and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City 38.88% 17.32% 1.69% Sandy Spring Bancorp 28.54% 10.65% 1.17%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City $261.77 million 5.36 $102.07 million $6.80 13.36 Sandy Spring Bancorp $582.69 million 1.99 $166.30 million $3.68 7.06

This table compares City and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than City. Sandy Spring Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

City pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. City pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.1% of City shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of City shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for City and Sandy Spring Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

City currently has a consensus target price of $91.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.13%. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus target price of $37.67, suggesting a potential upside of 44.98%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than City.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats City on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City

City Holding Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses. The Insurance segment includes operations through Sandy Spring Insurance Corp, a subsidiary of the bank, and offers annuities as an alternative to traditional deposit accounts. The Investment Management segment conducts its operations through West Financial Services, Inc., a subsidiary of the Bank. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, MD.

