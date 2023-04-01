Concordium (CCD) Price Hits $0.0088 on Top Exchanges

Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Concordium has a total market cap of $59.86 million and $660,118.38 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Concordium has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Concordium

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Concordium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

