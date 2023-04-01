ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 20,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 155,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 27,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.0 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,708,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226,519. The company has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.87. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.62.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

