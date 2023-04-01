Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) PT Lowered to C$2.25

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPPMF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.14.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.