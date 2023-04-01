Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$2.20 at Stifel Nicolaus

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMMC. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.46.
Copper Mountain Mining Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$2.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.88. The company has a market cap of C$468.20 million, a P/E ratio of -27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.72.
About Copper Mountain Mining
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
