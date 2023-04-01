Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) Short Interest Update

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 2.2% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 255,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 17.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros alerts:

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRZN traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,496. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

About Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education, social media and dating, and ecommerce sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.