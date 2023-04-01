Cordant Inc. Acquires New Position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

DFSU traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.62. 111,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,073. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.47. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $27.94.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

