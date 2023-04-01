Cordant Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cordant Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,170. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $122.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

