Cosmos Market Capitalization Tops $3.27 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.27 billion and approximately $133.78 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $11.42 or 0.00040050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00062462 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018430 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001277 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.