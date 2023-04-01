Coveo Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Short Interest Down 16.0% in March

Coveo Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the February 28th total of 136,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.7 days.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Coveo Solutions stock remained flat at $5.02 during trading on Friday. Coveo Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $5.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVOSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coveo Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Featured Stories

