Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVOSF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

CVOSF opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. Coveo Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $5.02.

