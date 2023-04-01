Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives $44.21 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.21.

COVTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Covestro Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $20.66 on Friday. Covestro has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

