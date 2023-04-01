Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €39.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €45.50 ($48.92) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on Covestro in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday.

Covestro Stock Performance

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €38.13 ($41.00) on Friday. Covestro has a one year low of €27.69 ($29.77) and a one year high of €49.53 ($53.26). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €40.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.39.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

