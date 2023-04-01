CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $96.47. 3,205,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,013. The company has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.