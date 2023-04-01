CRA Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $7.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,151,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,133. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The firm has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.62.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

