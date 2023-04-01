CRA Financial Services LLC Has $15.41 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $15,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.71. 370,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,649. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

