CRA Financial Services LLC Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,217. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

