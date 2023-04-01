CRA Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 216,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 18,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,139,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

F stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. 66,868,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,974,512. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

