CRA Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.33. 1,138,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,636. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.86. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.