CRA Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.63. 216,359 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $668.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

