CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 711 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in PPL by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PPL by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Activity at PPL

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL Stock Up 0.9 %

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,419,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,384,998. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.