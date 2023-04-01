CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 72,480 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,480 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January accounts for about 0.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

UJAN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,887 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

