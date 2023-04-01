Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Invests $5.14 Million in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 112,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,000. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF comprises 4.8% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.18% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,351,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DBND traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $46.70. 5,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,587. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average is $46.02. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

Further Reading

