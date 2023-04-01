Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,349 shares during the period. Toast accounts for 5.7% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Toast worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 214.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Toast by 215.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 6.4% in the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Toast by 10.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Toast stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,174,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,576,223. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TOST shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $155,699.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $155,699.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $647,660.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,754.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 384,675 shares of company stock worth $8,516,086. 20.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.