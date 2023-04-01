Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,066,200 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 917,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Performance

CRECF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,039. Critical Elements Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties. Its projects include Rose lithium-tantalum, Nisk, Arques, Bourier, Caumont, Dumulon, Duval, Lemare, and Valiquette. The company was founded on September 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

