Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Desjardins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$107.94 million during the quarter.

