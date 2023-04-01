Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Short Interest Up 21.8% in March

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,600 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 459,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CUE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Peter A. Kiener sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $30,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cue Biopharma Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 41.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 72.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 31.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 281,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,073. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 4,257.91% and a negative return on equity of 88.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Featured Stories

