Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 16.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.

