Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,113,000 after purchasing an additional 226,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cummins by 39.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Cummins by 0.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cummins by 48.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,878,000 after acquiring an additional 666,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $261.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.52 and its 200-day moving average is $238.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

