Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Short Interest Up 25.8% in March

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Cummins by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Cummins Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.11. Cummins has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cummins Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
Featured Stories
