Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Short Interest Up 25.8% in March

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Cummins alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Cummins by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cummins Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.11. Cummins has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.