CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Short Interest Down 14.8% in March

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

CyberAgent Price Performance

Shares of CYGIY stock remained flat at $4.25 during trading hours on Friday. CyberAgent has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $6.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.