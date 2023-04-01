CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $189,367.12

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $189,367.12 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberDragon Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

