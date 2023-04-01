Daiwa Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $440.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $459.86.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $412.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.