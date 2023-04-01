Danone (EPA:BN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.64

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €50.64 ($54.45) and traded as high as €57.30 ($61.61). Danone shares last traded at €57.04 ($61.33), with a volume of 1,235,939 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BN shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($55.38) price objective on Danone in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on Danone in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €50.68.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

