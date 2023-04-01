Darrow Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Darrow Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,938,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,674,000 after acquiring an additional 45,226 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,317,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,981,000 after acquiring an additional 163,212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,879,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,849,000 after acquiring an additional 117,996 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,856,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,722,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,087 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.82. 387,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,475. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.34. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $75.51.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

