Darrow Company Inc. Purchases 917 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Darrow Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 9.9% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the period. Infini Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 90,510 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.25 on Friday, hitting $320.93. 62,138,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,329,232. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.25. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

